Cooper lifts all gathering, social distancing and most mask requirements

US-POLITICS-HARRIS-JOBS

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday North Carolina is lifting a majority of the mask mandate, gathering limits, and social distancing requirements, effective immediately.

A major step toward returning to normalcy for some North Carolinians as the CDC provided updated guidance on easing mask requirements yesterday. This means most places will no longer require people to be socially distant or wear a mask.

Cooper referenced the need for the state to remain safe, but still move forward as more people become fully vaccinated. “We can take this step today because the science shows our focus on getting people vaccinated is working,” Cooper said. “But to keep moving forward – and to make sure that we keep saving lives – more people need to get vaccinated.”

In accordance with the new CDC guidance, there will still be certain settings where masks are still required. Child care facilities, summer camps, schools and some church group activities, where children are not eligible to be vaccinated, will still fall under the mask mandate guidelines.

Everyone will still be required to wear a mask in places such as public transportation, prisons, homeless shelters, and health care facilities.

However, some businesses may require patrons to wear masks such as carry out services at restaurants, retail stores, shopping malls and grocery stores. Other establishments may also keep their rules in place regardless of the CDC recommendations. Any enforcement of a store policy could lead to push back by those not wanting to abide, as we witnessed in the early days of the pandemic.

“The ability to lift restrictions sooner than anticipated following the CDC’s guidance shows the importance of vaccinating all North Carolinians,” according to a press release from Gov. Cooper’s office.

North Carolina health officials say over 7.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. 51% percent of those 16 and up are at least partially vaccinated, and 46% percent are considered to be fully vaccinated.

“I am so proud of the incredible progress we have made in beating back this pandemic,” said Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Vaccines continue to be incredibly effective at protecting individuals from this terrible virus. And as more and more people get vaccinated, the results show in our stable metrics with lower cases, lower hospitalizations, and lower deaths.”

For more information on vaccine distribution, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or vaccines.gov.

 

[caption id="attachment_972043" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty[/caption] The light at the end of the pandemic tunnel seems to have gotten brighter. The CDC has issued new guidelines that give those who have grown tired of mask-wearing and social distancing a huge breath of fresh air. Thursday (May 13), the Centers for Disease Control sent a bit of a shock to the country when it shared long-awaited guidance for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, stating that they no longer need to wear masks in most circumstances. "If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced during a White House press briefing Thursday. "We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy." Based on carefully studied mounting evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at blunting the transmission of the coronavirus and keeping people from becoming seriously ill, fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear face coverings, stay six feet away from others in most settings, whether indoors or outdoors the CDC announced. There are still exceptions when it comes to being in hospitals, crowded indoor spaces, and traveling on planes, trains, and mass transit masks are still required. The reception of the news, however, has understandably been mixed. While many like The Today Show's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie celebrated their first time in a studio together, unmasked and not socially distanced after a long 15 months. While others on Twitter are saying AHT, AHT, AHT to the new CDC guidance and are not as reluctant to give up their masks yet plus are very nervous that this might send us right back to those dark times at the height of the pandemic. Totally understandable. But this guidance was inevitable as the numbers show that vaccines work. The CDC is hoping this gives those who are still reluctant to get vaccinated the incentive to get the life-saving shot.

 

Cooper lifts all gathering, social distancing and most mask requirements  was originally published on wbt.com

Gov Roy Cooper , North Carolina

