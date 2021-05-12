Basketball
Hornets clinch spot in play-in tournament

New York Knicks v Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets clinched a spot in the postseason play-in tournament.

The Hornets lost to the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night but on account of the Chicago Bulls’ loss at home to the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte secured a spot in the play-in round.

They still can finish anywhere between seventh and 10th in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets ended the night tied for eighth with the Indiana Pacers, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker with three games remaining.

The Hornets will close out their regular season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, May 13.

NBA play-in games are set to begin May18 through May 21. The Hornets face off against seventh seed Boston Celtics. The winner of that game will clinch a playoff spot as the seventh seed. The date for this game has not yet been determined.

 

Charlotte Hornets pulled the trigger with the number 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft and drafted the promising star Lamelo Ball. Not only did the Hornets make a huge move bringing the youngest Ball son to Charlotte but this is the first time in NBA history of two brothers (Lonzo Ball 2017 & Lamelo Ball 2020) have gotten drafted in the top 5 picks...ever.

 

 

Hornets clinch spot in play-in tournament  was originally published on wfnz.com

