Hornets clinch spot in play-in tournament

The Charlotte Hornets clinched a spot in the postseason play-in tournament.

The Hornets lost to the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night but on account of the Chicago Bulls’ loss at home to the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte secured a spot in the play-in round.

They still can finish anywhere between seventh and 10th in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets ended the night tied for eighth with the Indiana Pacers, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker with three games remaining.

The Hornets will close out their regular season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, May 13.

NBA play-in games are set to begin May18 through May 21. The Hornets face off against seventh seed Boston Celtics. The winner of that game will clinch a playoff spot as the seventh seed. The date for this game has not yet been determined.

