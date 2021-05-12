The Charlotte Hornets clinched a spot in the postseason play-in tournament.
The Hornets lost to the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night but on account of the Chicago Bulls’ loss at home to the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte secured a spot in the play-in round.
They still can finish anywhere between seventh and 10th in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets ended the night tied for eighth with the Indiana Pacers, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker with three games remaining.
The Hornets will close out their regular season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, May 13.
NBA play-in games are set to begin May18 through May 21. The Hornets face off against seventh seed Boston Celtics. The winner of that game will clinch a playoff spot as the seventh seed. The date for this game has not yet been determined.
Charlotte Reacts To Drafting Lamelo Ball In The NBA Draft
Charlotte Reacts To Drafting Lamelo Ball In The NBA Draft
1.1 of 7
2.2 of 7
3.3 of 7
4.4 of 7
5.5 of 7
6.6 of 7
7.7 of 7
The Latest:
- Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Drops New Music & Teyana Taylor Comes Back To Reality TV [WATCH]
- Nina Parker Is Creating Stylish Space For Plus Size Women With Her Macy’s Collection
- Drake Gives Scholarship, Student Gets Master’s Degree
- No Masks, Just Vibes: The CDC Announced Masks Are No Longer Required & Social Media Reacts
- ‘The Game’ Returns With Original Cast Members Wendy Raquel Robinson & Hosea Chanchez To Paramount+
- Powerhouse Couple Russell Wilson and Ciara Ink First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios
- H.E.R. Shares Her Biggest Influences, Winning An Oscar, & Upcoming Acting Opportunities [WATCH]
- Philonise Floyd Shares What We Will Learn About George Floyd On TV One’s Sins Of The City [WATCH]
- Looking For Gas? We Got You Covered!
- When Will Gas Supplies Get Back To Normal?
Hornets clinch spot in play-in tournament was originally published on wfnz.com