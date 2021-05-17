Contests
Salute To Seniors 2.1 Digital Yearbook: Enter for a graduate’s chance to win a laptop

Salute To Seniors 2.1 Contest

 

It’s senior celebration season and we want to celebrate you! High School seniors, college seniors, parents, friends and family submit your picture, name and school name to be included in our QC Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.1.  One lucky student will win a laptop!

Submit below to be featured in the digital Yearbook and for your chance to win a laptop.

 

 

 

 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Charlotte, NC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older and who are graduating high school or college seniors.  The QC Salute to Seniors 2.1 Digital Yearbook Sweepstakes ends on June 4, 2021.  Subject to Official Rules.

 

