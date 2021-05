105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Well, it seems like the days of wearing masks are almost behind. According to Dr. Fauci, mask mandates can be relaxed if we continue to see decreases in Covid-19 infection rates. I don’t know about you, but I’m on the fence. I’m tired of wearing the mask, but I’ll do whatever I have to do to protect myself!! To read the full story, click here.

