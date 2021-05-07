Gary’s Tea: Chris Brown Said No Darkies At His Birthday Party, Allegedly Asks Dark Skin Woman To Leave

RSMS
Chris Brown turned 32 on May 5th and social media is not giving him a warm welcome into his birthday. The star was throwing a birthday party at his house and not only did it get shut down by Los Angeles police department, but he allegedly also shut down certain women out of his party.  It’s going viral that a group of women approached Chris Brown’s party and he looked at the girls and pointed out the dark skin woman to leave.

Gary has the tea on this situation so hear it below.

[caption id="attachment_968542" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty[/caption] Tory Lanez and Chris Brown announced that they will be dropping a joint project. The Twitter massive took it upon themselves to state the obvious and highlight the infinite levels of negative self-awareness on display.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/DailyLoud/status/1388868633175150598 As HHNM reports, Lanez recently held a live stream concert dubbed Playboy, and afterward, he hopped on Instagram Live for an interview with DJ Carisma. It was during the latter that the Canadian artist dropped dime that he had a joint project with Chris Brown on his schedule. “Me and Chris.. we gonna come out with another project too. We gon drop a little capsule together. Me and Chris gon’ do a capsule too,” said Lanez. https://www.instagram.com/p/CObJwShDfN1/ That in itself isn’t the problem here, but context is everything. It’s been well-documented that Chris Brown put their hands on his then-girlfriend Rihanna back in 2009, and he’s been stuck with trying to rehabilitate his image from the domestic abuser tag ever since. As for Tory Lanez, he allegedly shot now Grammy-Award-winning female rapper Megan Thee Stallion in both feet back in July 2020, for which he has pleaded not guilty to in court. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). So these two artists with the problematic behavior, be it recent or in the past, combining their toxic forces for a project immediately raised eyebrows, and slander, on social media. While we’re not the judge and jury, those rules don’t apply on Twitter. It’s also clear that no matter how heinous someone’s activities may be, there are people willing to grant them a pass if they can make a hot song. And that’s a phenomenon that can’t be ignored. Peep some of the hottest takes below. https://twitter.com/xoraveen/status/1388912368193875972 SEE ALSO: Chris Brown's Housekeeper Suing Him Over Alleged Dog Attack Tory Lanez Asks Judge To Publicly Speak On His Case With Megan Thee Stallion HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

