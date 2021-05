105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Starting May 6 at 9 PM, you can expect some delays along I-77 Southbound in York County. The bridge over the Catawba River in York County is being replaced and the I-77 southbound lanes will be shutdown in York County until May 24. However, portions of the I-77 Northbound lanes will used to help move traffic along in this area. So be prepared for some slowdowns and delays in this area.

