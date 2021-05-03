105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Sometimes when people die close to us, along with grief, people sometimes get caught up telling details about what happened to the person to cause their death however the people that are closest to the person that has passed away may not want other people to know every detail of what happened. But as the story goes one person tells somebody, then they tell somebody, then so on, then so on. But in the case of Murder Inc’s Irv Gotti, he sat down for an interview and spilled details of the rapper DMX’s death, now people that were close to DMX are pissed.

Inquiring minds wanted to know what happened to DMX so Irv Gotti Told it.

In a recent radio interview Irv Gotti who came up with Earl Simmons in Yonkers New York and became who he is now because of DMX decided to spill the tea that DMX had died from a crack cocaine and fentanyl overdose:

“They said it was a bad dose of crack, and they said some drug fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that’s what made him overdose,”.. “Then when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn’t breathe. You know that COVID messes with your respiratory system, so that’s why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator. But they said before he did, he was brain dead.”

The Irv Gotti interview along with personal detail about what happened to Earl Simmons didn’t sit well with original Ruff Ryder Swizz Beatz or the king of the social media trolls rapper 50 Cent, both along with others on social media, to put it cleanly, Gotti was out of order.

Recognizing the error of his ways Irv Gotti has taken to his own social media to explain his loose lips and apologize.

1st off. Let me say again. How much I love my nigga X. The fact that this is coming into Question is the only reason why I feel the need to address the bullshit.

Almost a sorry not sorry. Do you think Irv Gotti was wrong or nah? Take a look at the post below.

Irv Gotti Spilled Private Details About DMX’s Death Now Apologizing !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: