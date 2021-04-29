Jacksonville Jaguars select Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence as #1 Overall Pick

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Trevor Lawrence as their quarterback of the here and now, putting to end the worst kept secret in football circles.

Urban Meyer’s first big move as the architect of an NFL job involves taking a prospect many believed would be the first overall selection the moment he declared for the draft. A National Champion as a freshman, and with just two losses as a starter in college, Lawrence enters the league trying to deliver on the promise attached to the hype he’s had surrounding him since stepping on campus at Clemson.

Jacksonville won’t have time to rest, as they pick again in the first round at #25 overall among their ten current selections in this year’s draft.

