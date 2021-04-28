The long-awaited trade that had been lingering for some time during the offseason has finally happened.
The Carolina Panthers trade Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, according to ESPN sources.
An ESPN source told Adam Schefter the Panthers will pay $7 million to Bridgewater, while the Broncos will pay him $3 million.
The Panthers traded for QB Sam Darnold earlier this month leaving the question of what was next for 28-year-old Bridgewater.
Bridgewater started 15 games for the Panthers in the 2019-2020 season. He threw for 3,733 yards last season and had just 15 touchdowns on the season. Bridgewater ranked fifth in the league among regular starters.
ALSO READ: Panthers to wait until after NFL Draft on Sam Darnold’s fifth-year option
ALSO READ: Panthers likely to take offensive lineman in first round, experts say
Panthers Trade Teddy Bridgewater to Denver Broncos was originally published on wfnz.com