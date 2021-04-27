Andrew Brown was fatally shot in the back of his head, autopsy reveals

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Andrew Brown, Jr. died from a fatal gunshot to the back of head, his relatives and family attorneys said Tuesday in a statement.

An independent autopsy supports claims by Brown’s family that Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Deputies ambushed the 42-year-old as he sat in the driver’s seat of his car. The report also noted the fatal shot was left lodged in Brown’s brain.

“It was a kill shot to the back of the head” that cost Brown his life, family attorney Ben Crump said Tuesday.

Deputies shot and killed Brown while executing a warrant last Wednesday morning at his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The autopsy shows a total of five bullets struck him in the upper part of his body. North Carolina’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has yet to release an official autopsy on Brown’s body.

Elizabeth City officials announced a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Tuesday to curb nightly protests happening in the heart of the city. This after declaring a state of emergency ahead of police body cam footage which has yet to be released to the public.

Mayor Bettie Parker cited the need for assistance from state and federal agencies due to the potential for unrest.

The Brown family and their attorneys were shown a 20-second snippet of body cam footage on Monday. Several political leaders have asked for the full video to be released immediately.

On Tuesday, the FBI said it has opened a civil rights investigation into Brown’s death to determine whether federal laws were violated in the raid.

The agency said it will work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina to assess the case and the role played by deputies. They provided no further comment about the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

