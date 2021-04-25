DMX Homegoing Service: Here’s How You Can Watch

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

One day after fans descended upon Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for DMX’s celebration of life, the iconic rapper will have one final service taking place inside of a Brooklyn area church.

The iconic rapper passed away on April 9 after he was hospitalized following a heart attack.

Before X’s casket reached the Barclays Center on Saturday, the Ruff Ryders motorcycle club helped deliver a final parade for the rapper. His casket sat on the back of a monster truck as it was transported through the streets of New York for one final ride. Inside the Barclays Center, friends such as Nas, Swizz Beatz, Jadakiss, Styles P, Eve and more gave brief eulogies to DMX as Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir performed musical tributes such as Soul II Soul’s “Back To Life” and “Keep On Movin” and more.

X’s daughter even delivered a song in her father’s honor during the service, in what many consider her own version of “Slippin.”

During the service, Swizz Beatz remembered his friend but also spoke sternly about getting your flowers when you’re here rather than when you die.

“Words can’t describe our loss, but our gain is heavy as well because we got a real serious person upstairs that’s looking down on us, and that’s going to guide us through our journey,” Swizz said. “I just wish all these people showed up for him when he was here. You got thousands of people claiming who they are and tickets and things like that.”

He continued, “This man needed everybody. He didn’t need everybody when he’s not here, he needed everybody when he was here. We have to learn to celebrate each other while we’re here. I don’t want y’all to show up to my sh*t when I’m gone, unless you was showing up while I was here. I want to be sent off with the same love that I had when you were standing next to me. The things that I’m witnessing from my brother’s passing was a big educational thing for me to learn. I’m glad I got to see it at this age. A lot of people aren’t your friends, a lot of people aren’t your family.”

You can watch the full homegoing service for DMX above.

RELATED: Watch DMX’s Celebration Of Life [LIVESTREAM]

RELATED: DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons Pays Tribute To Rapper On Her 50th Birthday

RELATED: 4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The Holy Spirit

DMX Homegoing Service: Here’s How You Can Watch was originally published on theboxhouston.com