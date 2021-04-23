News
‘Justice Was Not Done’: Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Remembers Her As ‘Very Loving’

Ma'Khia Bryant's family seeks to preserve their fond memories of her against the noise of social media commentators.

US-POLICE-SHOOTING-OHIO-POLITICS

Source: JEFF DEAN / Getty

Ma’Khia Bryant‘s family seeks to remember her the way they’ve always seen her, as a bright, affectionate girl with lots of vivacity and promise.

“I want the world to know that Ma’Khia Bryant was a very loving 16-year-old girl. She was my daughter, my baby. I loved her. She was very talented and smart. She was funny. Her favorite color was blue,” Paula Bryant, Ma’Khia’s mother, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

In her last days, Ma’Khia’s family says that her and her mother were working to cultivate their relationship strained by the distance of foster care.

“They had a close bond, Don Bryant, a cousin of Ma’Khia’s mother, told The Washington Post. “Ma’Khia was just an all-around good person,”

Social media imagery of Ma’Khia shows her most playful side, just being an ordinary teen who used her Tik Tok to make videos detailing her love of cosmetology and dance, away from her worries and emotional pain.

 

Little did she know that death awaited her before her dreams would materialize.

“She laughed a lot,” said Ila Bryant, Ma’Khia’s great-grandmother. “Intellectually, she was very intelligent.”

“But she didn’t even have a chance to live her life or make decisions,” she continued. “Justice was not done.”

On Tuesday her life was cut short as she was fired upon by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon, after responding to a call about a possible act of violence at Ma’Khia’s foster home. In the video Reardon arrives to the driveway of a home where Ma’Khia can be seen lunging forward at two different women with a knife. As Reardon orders her to release the weapon, he fires, striking her as she slumps onto the ground.

The imagery is hard for Bryant, who told The Post that he found Ma’Khia to be unrecognizable in that moment.

“There are other disengagement techniques that police could have used here,” said Bryant, a former Mansfield, Ohio city council member. “I’m a supporter of police, as former city councilor. I understood their moves, their tactics, what they do. I just don’t understand what happened here.”

With the ongoing narratives that a 16-year-old child’s murder was justifiable, Ma’Khia’s family are hoping that their memories of her will help dull out the noise of the public, unwarranted demonization’s of Ma’Khia’s character.

Her family, like many of the other’s who now share the same heartbreak, want police accountability and transparency, where questions remain around what transpired on Tuesday, April 20.

The Columbus Police Department remains a topic of heavy criticism for Columbus organizers and activists who believe that the city has done little to repair the wounds made from the back-to-back killings of Andre Hill and Casey Goodson.

But Ma’Khia’s murder reminds us that Black men are not the only people subject to police violence. In Columbus, children routinely lose their lives at the hands of law enforcement. A  report by the Insider shows that since 2013, the Columbus Police Department and the New York City Police Department tied with five killings each of people under age 18. The Chicago Police Department topped the list with a total of 12 killings, including the tragic shooting death of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old child.

Community leaders are calling for a Department of Justice Probe into the Columbus Police Department, similar to the one recently enacted upon the Minneapolis Police Department after the killing of George Floyd.

Ma'Khia Bryant

[caption id="attachment_4104720" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: APU GOMES / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 10:00 a.m. ET, April 21, 2021 With the high-profile nature of Breonna Taylor's killing on March 13, 2020, she has all but come to symbolize police violence against Black women. But the truth is that the 26-year-old EMT who was killed in a hail of police bullets blindly fired into her home during the botched execution of a suspiciously obtained no-knock warrant is far from the only Black woman who has been victims of cops in instances of preventable violence. And even though police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. That initially was the case for Taylor, worse home was incorrectly targeted for drugs in search of a man the Louisville Metro Police Department already had in custody. When her boyfriend suspected the unannounced cops were burglars, he legally fired his gun at the door. Police returned fire and shot them both, Taylor fatally. https://twitter.com/MsPackyetti/status/1260196437784174592?s=20 As it turned out, the police targeted the wrong address and there were no drugs at the home. Still, the police charged Taylor's boyfriend with attempted murder. None of the officers involved was required to wear body cameras. On Tuesday as Black communities breathed a sigh of relief that George Floyd's murderer was found guilty on all accounts, Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old girl was killed at the hands of police in Columbus, Ohio. Police released dash cam footage of the treacherous shooting which showed police responding to a physical altercation outside of a Columbus home. Reports surfaced that Ma'Khia called the police to the residence because she was fearful of her safety. Footage shows police approach the home as a group of young people standing in a driveway. The video appears to show Bryant as she pushes or swings at an individual who falls to the ground. Bryant then seems to swing a knife at a girl who is seated on the hood of a car. Police fire what sounds like four shots at Bryant, fatally striking her. Bryant's shooting comes in the wake of back-to-back excessive force shootings in Columbus resulting in the deaths of three men, Miles Jackson, Casey Goodson Jr., and Andre Hill. Her family launched a GoFundMe as an effort to raise funds for legal fees. The last time something as reckless as this happened involving police killing a Black woman came back in October 2019 when an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her own home. An officer responded to her home because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Instead, he shot his gun through her bedroom window and killed her while she and her 8-year-old nephew were playing video games. Bodycam footage showed Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving. https://twitter.com/ava/status/1183407222262398977?s=20 Amber Carr, Jefferson’s older sister, said, “She didn’t do anything wrong, but she’s inside of her home, trying to protect her home and my son that’s inside. She’s not a threat. She’s a college graduate.” Carr also added, “You want to see justice, but justice don’t bring my sister back.” That followed last year's shooting death of Pamela Turner, a 45-year-old unarmed grandmother who was battling a mental illness manic episode when an officer tried to arrest suburban Houston her for outstanding warrants that later were shown to have not even existed. That is, not to mention Atatiana Jefferson, Sandra Bland and so many others. It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings. #SayHerName makes sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different. From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller to now, Breonna Taylor, below is a list of a growing number of Black women who have been killed by the police over the years.

‘Justice Was Not Done’: Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Remembers Her As ‘Very Loving’  was originally published on newsone.com

