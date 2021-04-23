News
Family Of Andrew Brown Jr. Demands Release Of Bodycam Video As Demonstrators Take To The Streets

Community Protests In Elizabeth City, North Carolina Over Police Killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Andrew Brown Jr. marked the second high-profile police involved shooting following the death of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant on Tuesday.

Brown, a 42-year-old father of 10, was shot on Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City, North Carolina as Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a drug-related search and arrest warrant. According to Brown’s family, he exited the home to his vehicle unarmed, where he attempted to drive away as police fired shots at his vehicle.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

Details are unclear regarding how many deputies were involved in the shooting, as well as what led up to the incident. According to CNN, Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said that Brown previously resisted arrest, but the outlet could not find any of the said charges against him.

Brown’s family states he left peacefully during the warrant serving and demand that police release the body cam footage so that an accurate representation of what transpired on the day he was shot to death takes precedence.

“That’s my favorite nephew. He never carried a gun. He didn’t own a gun,” Brown’s uncle Pete Brown told CNN.

“Great heart,” Brown’s cousin Jadine Hampton, 51, told U.S. News & World Report. “Everybody would just wait to hear him tell a story because it would be like a comedian telling the play-by-play about something that happened.” Family described him as a loyal father who was working to ensure that his children had better opportunities than himself.

Demonstrators peacefully gathered in the streets of Elizabeth City on Wednesday and Thursday in an effort to advocate for more transparency and justice in the wake of another police involved shooting.

However, in Pasquotank County where the shooting took place, body camera footage cannot be released without a court order.

“We must follow the law and the law prohibits us from publicly releasing the body worn camera footage,” District Attorney Andrew Womble and Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox told CNN. “The law does allow a private viewing by the family of Mr. Brown we are working with their attorney to arrange that.”
Community Protests In Elizabeth City, North Carolina Over Police Killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

According to USA Today, Brown’s family will file a court order on Friday to request the release of the video.

Because of the scarce details, community and civil rights activists say the release of the video is important in presenting what transpired as police served the warrant. In too many cases relying solely on police account has proven to be unreliable, most notably in the George Floyd case.

“Here we are again outraged to hear of yet another Black man dead, allegedly at the hands of those who are supposed to protect and serve,” reads a statement by the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP. “The murder of Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City, NC, Black man … and a father of 10 on the morning after the guilty on every count verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin screams for increased scrutiny of the policing system.”

UPDATED: 3:08 p.m. ET, April 21, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt on Tuesday when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. https://twitter.com/TIME/status/1384614198282530816?s=20 But the anomaly of a guilty verdict was far from enough to offset the apparent violent rite of police passage that is still thriving in 2021 and only seems to be gaining momentum instead of slowing. It should give any American citizen pause as a steady number of Black people -- especially males both young and old -- continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police In the wake of repeated brutality and police violence waged on Black communities, a 40-year-old Black man from North Carolina was shot and killed by police on Wednesday morning. https://twitter.com/WAVY_News/status/1384904119551397895?s=20 According to WAVY, the victim was identified as Andrew Brown, a resident of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Details are still being revealed about the shooting, but according to local law enforcement, the incident took place around 8:30 a.m. as Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies attempted to serve a search warrant. Brown, who was unarmed and a father of 10, reportedly exited the residence and drove away in his car when police fired a total of six to eight shots. Brown's family says that he did not hurt anyone prior to him being shot. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to take over the investigation and local authorities will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the shooting. A crowd of demonstrators began gathering near the area in protest. Brown's killing comes one day after the guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd, and the shooting of Ma'Khia Wright, a 16-year-old Columbus, Ohio girl. Brown's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including but certainly not limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Family Of Andrew Brown Jr. Demands Release Of Bodycam Video As Demonstrators Take To The Streets  was originally published on newsone.com

