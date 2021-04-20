Dr. Anthony Fauci is an American physician-scientist and immunologist that has gone viral by helping Americans understand coronavirus and the current vaccines on the market. As of today, every 16-year-old is able to be vaccinated and the Johnson & Johnson has now been placed on a pause. Dr. Fauci shares insight into the vaccine’s protection with the new coronavirus strains and why even though you’re vaccinated, it’s important to wear your mask.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus 6 photos Launch gallery Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus 1. 1 of 6 2. Rudy Gobert 2 of 6 3. Tom Hanks 3 of 6 4. Rita Wilson 4 of 6 5. Donovan Mitchell 5 of 6 6. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom and Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks' news, was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1238114778167599110 Below is the official list of celebs who currently have the Coronavirus.

Dr. Fauci Shares How Current Vaccines Fight Against COVID-19 Variants [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com