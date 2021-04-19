After 16-years in the Nation Football League, Washington Football Team Alex Smith announced he is retiring from the league on Instagram Monday.

Smith said in a heartwarming Instagram post, “Even though I’ve got plenty of snaps left in me, after 16 years of giving this game everything I’ve got, I can’t wait to see what else is possible.”

The 36-year-old was the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, then the Washington Football Team in 2018. Smith made three Pro Bowls and seven playoff appearances, including this past season when he was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

After a gruesome leg injury that resulted in life-threatening complications in 2020 Smith returned to FedExField after 693 days against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. He ended up playing in eight games and helped lead Washington to its first NFC East title since 2015.

Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera released a statement on Smith’s retirement announcement saying, “I want to congratulate Alex Smith on a great career. He was the ultimate professional and one of the finest leaders I’ve ever had the privilege to coach. His resilience and work ethic will serve as an example for our team as we continue to build a winning program here in Washington. He is an inspiration to me personally and to the countless others who followed his journey these past few years. I wish Alex and his family all the best as they embark on this next chapter of their lives.”

Smith finished his career with 35,650 passing yards, 199 touchdowns, and a 99-67-1 record at quarterback.

The Latest:

Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $100!

Black Family Raided By Same Cops Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Death Launches GoFundMe

Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith announces retirement

Prayers: Scottie Pippen’s Oldest Son Passes Away at 33

Colorado Judge Resigns After Repeatedly Using N-Word, Told Black Colleagues That ‘All Lives Matter’

Hornets celebrate Coach Borrego 100th career win with post-game locker room shower

Lori Lightfoot Won’t Step Down As Pressure Builds Around Reform In Wake Of Adam Toledo Shooting

Brooklyn Center Mayor Wants Police To Change Their Controversial ‘Crowd Control’ Tactics

Republicans Are Raging Mad ‘Confrontational’ Maxine Waters Said Minnesota Protesters ‘Cannot Go Away’

Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Results From Her Keto Diet And She Looks Amazing!

Diddy Offers Tribute To Black Rob: “You Will Truly Be Missed!”

Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith announces retirement was originally published on wfnz.com