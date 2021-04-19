Hornets celebrate Coach Borrego 100th career win with post-game locker room shower

Charlotte Hornets third-year coach James Borrego clinched his 100th career win and the players celebrate by showering him with water bottles in the locker room after a win over the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday.

The Hornets snapped a four-game losing streak Sunday after a huge third-quarter stretch in a 109-101 win against the Trailblazers.

After the game, Coach was giving his post-game speech when PJ Washington, Bismack Biyombo, and the team brought out water bottles and completely soaked Borrego to honor his milestone.

Take a look at the post-game locker room celebration.

Borrego started his NBA coaching career as an assistant coach with several different teams before taking the head coach job with the Hornets in 2018. He became the first Mexican-American NBA Head Coach in the league. The 43-year-old first two seasons as head coach, the Hornets missed the playoff, but this year the team is in a good position as they are currently ranked 8th in the Eastern Conference.

