What’s next for Charlotte’s Dancing Weatherman? Nick Kosir announces on social media he’s leaving FOX 46

Charlotte’s FOX 46 meteorologist Nick Kosir, known as the dancing weatherman is leaving his day job. The viral suit-wearing dancing weatherman announced on his social media after seven years his time at the news station has come to an end.

Kosir did not say what’s next in his career but did mention he would be sharing details on his next advertence soon.

The meteorologist first grew fame on social media after sharing photos dressed in outfits inspired by Cam Newton, calling it #dipchronicles.

Kosir went viral after doing popular social media dance challenges in the studio of the news station, gaining over two million followers.

The Charlotte dancing weatherman also made a cameo at the MTV Video Music Awards. Kosir appeared in rapper, Lil Nas X’s music video for his song ‘Panini’.

Now you can find Kosir dancing around the world with many social media influencers.

Check out some of the dancing weatherman viral dance challenges:

