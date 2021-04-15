CLOSE
Morris Brown College Receives Accreditation Candidacy After 20 Years

On Tuesday, the HBCU announced the federally recognized Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools voted to make the school a full candidate for accreditation. The news comes after MBC’s President Dr. Kevin E James promised in 2019 that the school would be accredited within 12 to 18 months.

Now the school administrator’s wish has been granted and James says the college founded in 1881 is “elated” about this major turning point.

“We intend on making history as the first HBCU to regain its status after a 20-year hiatus and the first HBCU to have a flagged hotel on its campus for a hospitality education program,” James said in a statement according to CBS 46. “These achievements have sparked other closed HBCU’s to try again. Without the resilience, support, and prayers from the Board of Trustees, African Methodist Episcopal church, faculty, staff, alumni, and the community, we would not be here. We have so many amazing projects coming up in the pipeline that will prepare our students for academic success and jobs.”

Morris Brown lost its accreditation in 2002 based on fiscal management and debt and students were barred from applying for financial aid. The school’s enrollment then plummeted to just 42 students.

Dr. James is hoping however that this will be a turning point for the institution.

CBS adds that the accreditation candidacy comes on the heels of a partnership between the college and a minority-owned global investment management firm. The group is launching a $30 million project to convert existing facilities into an upscale Hilton hotel and hospitality management training complex. Construction is set to begin on the college’s campus within months.

Twitter is elated to hear that the Atlanta University Center might return to its full glory amid this Morris Brown news. Moreover, MBC alumni are rejoicing that their alma mater might be restored to its full prestige.

Congrats to all alumni and current students at Morris Brown College!

Morris Brown College Receives Accreditation Candidacy After 20 Years  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

