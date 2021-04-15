Michael Jordan will induct Kobe Bryant into basketball Hall Of Fame

Michael Jordan will be the presenter when late Kobe Bryant is inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on May 15.
The Hall of Fame announced presenters for the 2020 inductees Thursday which includes David Robinson presenting Tim Duncan and Isiah Thomas presenting Kevin Garnett. Jordan will also present Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey.
The 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees and Presenters:
- Patrick Baumann, presented by Russ Granik ans Vlade Divac
- Kobe Bryant, presented by Michael Jordan
- Tamika Catchings, presented by Alonzo Mourning and Dawn Staley
- Tim Duncan, presented by David Robinson
- Kevin Garnett, presented by Isiah Thomas
- Kim Mulkey, presented by Michael Jordan
- Barbara Stevens, presented by Geno Auriemma, Muffet McGraw
- Eddie Sutton, presented by John Calipari, Bill Self and Sidney Moncrief
- Rudy Tomjanovich, presented by Calvin Murphy and Hakeem Olajuwon
Jordan and Kobe had a special relationship on and off the court. Jordan called Bryant his ‘little brother’ in an emotional speech at the memorial service following Bryant’s tragic death.
“Kobe was my dear friend; he was like a little brother,” Jordan said in February 2020. “When Kobe died, a little piece of me died. …This kid had passion like you would never know. As I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be.”
The Hall of Fame said more than 50 HOFs are expected at the induction ceremony, including all presenters.
