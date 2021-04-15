LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after irregular heartbeat scare

NBA 15-year-veteran forward LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement from the league after an irregular heartbeat scare, he said on social media Thursday.
“Though I’m better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I’ve experienced,” Aldridge said on Twitter.
Aldridge signed with the Brooklyn Nets in March after being bought out by the San Antonio Spurs. He had played just five games with the Net, playing his last game on April 10.
For the season, he was averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
The 35-year-old was the No. 2 pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in a draft night deal. Aldridge spent his first nine seasons in Portland, before signing with the Spurs. He has been selected to five All-NBA teams and is a seven-time NBA All-Star.
