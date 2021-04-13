“I’m really excited for this fresh start” | Sam Darnold speaks with media since being traded to Carolina

The Panthers’ newly acquired QB Sam Darnold spoke to the media Monday about his departure from the New York Jets and his excitement to get going in Carolina.

Darnold admitted it was tough moving on from the team that drafted him and even tougher with uncertainty the past three months while the New York explored quarterback options.

“That was tough. I’m not going to lie,” Darnold said Monday in his first public comments since the Jets traded him a week ago. “That was the tough part for me, just because … I’m a planner. I like to have things planned out and what the next step was going to be.

“The uncertainty there was, for lack of a better term, driving me insane.”

Head Coach Matt Ruhle in a press conference Monday said the Panthers believe in Darnold’s skillset and his approach and they think he’s going to play at a high level.

“You see his arm talent,” he said on a Zoom call. “I don’t think there’s a game you watch where he doesn’t make a play that makes you say, ‘There it is.’ He can fit the ball into tight windows and create with his feet. He moves around a ton. He extends plays with his legs.

“His arm talent and movement are a great fit for the players we have here that he’ll be playing with.”

