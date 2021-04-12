CLOSE
On this day in 2013: Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles, then knocks down 2 clutch free throws

Kobe Bryant writhes in pain on the court late in the game against the Warriors at Staples Center.

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

On this day in 2013, Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles in a game against the Golden State Warriors.

Bryant goes down in the fourth quarter with 3:08 left to play in the game, guarded by Harrison Barnes who was called for a foul. Kobe immediately grabbed his left ankle area as he sat on the court floor in pain.

Kobe helped himself off the floor and hobbled to the bench where he briefly sought treatment by the head athletic trainer.  He refused to come out of the game, limped to the free-throw line, and knocked down two clutch free throws before leaving the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers would go on the win the game 118-116 over the Warriors.

 

 

 

 

