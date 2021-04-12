On this day in 2013: Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles, then knocks down 2 clutch free throws

On this day in 2013, Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles in a game against the Golden State Warriors.

Bryant goes down in the fourth quarter with 3:08 left to play in the game, guarded by Harrison Barnes who was called for a foul. Kobe immediately grabbed his left ankle area as he sat on the court floor in pain.

Kobe helped himself off the floor and hobbled to the bench where he briefly sought treatment by the head athletic trainer. He refused to come out of the game, limped to the free-throw line, and knocked down two clutch free throws before leaving the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers would go on the win the game 118-116 over the Warriors.

Free throws on a torn Achilles. #BestOfLakersWarriors pic.twitter.com/f16cSDwYOd — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 8, 2020

8 YEARS AGO TODAY

Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles, knocked down 2 clutch FTS then walked off the floor in a win over the Warriors. Lakers trainer Gary Vitti said this was Kobe's “gutsiest moment.” Kobe also hyperextended his knee earlier in the game & was nursing a sprained ankle. pic.twitter.com/eeMPBueCAx — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 12, 2021

On this day in 2013, Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles. After the game, he gave a memorable interview with reporters. "Players at this stage of their career, they pop an Achilles and pundits say they'll never come back the same. I can hear it already, and it's pissing me off." pic.twitter.com/7Ir9JulAqy — Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 12, 2021

