The Carl Nelson Show

Ground-breaking, Peabody Award-winning broadcast news journalist Carl Nelson, has interviewed Presidents, Prime Ministers, Heads of State, politicians, authors, celebrities, civic leaders, and people from all walks of life over a four-decade career that has taken him from Nelson Mandela’s prison cell in South Africa to the Rodney King Riots in Los Angeles, to his present career as the host of Washington DC’s latest daily newsmaker radio program weekdays from 4-7 pm on WOL 1450am and WOLDCNews.com

