Hornets Rookie LaMelo Ball ranked #3 on ESPN’s best 25 under 25 NBA players list

ESPN on Tuesday, published their ranking for 2021 NBA’s top players under 25 years old, based on future potential. Charlotte Hornets star rookie, LaMelo Ball made the list at the number 3 spot.

The 19-year-old played in 41 games before going down with a potentially season-ending wrist injury. The third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft was averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game through 41 contests.

Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Ball earned the top three spots, respectively. However, some sports fans aren’t so sure they’d take Ball over Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum, ranked fifth on the list and Jaylen Brown landed at number 12. Also to add, LaMelo’s older brother Lonzo Ball just made the list, ranked number 24.

Here’s the top 25:

1. Luka Doncic

2. Zion Williamson

3. LaMelo Ball

4. Donovan Mitchell

5. Jayson Tatum

6. De’Aaron Fox

7. Ben Simmons

8. Devin Booker

9. Bam Adebayo

10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

11. Brandon Ingram

12. Jaylen Brown

13. Jamal Murray

14. Michael Porter Jr.

15. Ja Morant

16. Trae Young

17. Mikal Bridges

18. Domantas Sabonis

19. Anthony Edwards

20. Deandre Ayton

21. Tyrese Haliburton

22. John Collins

23. Jarrett Allen

24. Lonzo Ball

25. Collin Sexton

The list was compiled by averaging the individual rankings from three ESPN NBA analysts: Bobby Marks, Kevin Pelton and Mike Schmitz.

