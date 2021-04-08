ESPN on Tuesday, published their ranking for 2021 NBA’s top players under 25 years old, based on future potential. Charlotte Hornets star rookie, LaMelo Ball made the list at the number 3 spot.
The 19-year-old played in 41 games before going down with a potentially season-ending wrist injury. The third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft was averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game through 41 contests.
[ALSO READ: Hornets GM says LaMelo Ball could return this season]
Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Ball earned the top three spots, respectively. However, some sports fans aren’t so sure they’d take Ball over Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum, ranked fifth on the list and Jaylen Brown landed at number 12. Also to add, LaMelo’s older brother Lonzo Ball just made the list, ranked number 24.
Here’s the top 25:
1. Luka Doncic
2. Zion Williamson
3. LaMelo Ball
4. Donovan Mitchell
5. Jayson Tatum
6. De’Aaron Fox
7. Ben Simmons
8. Devin Booker
9. Bam Adebayo
10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
11. Brandon Ingram
12. Jaylen Brown
13. Jamal Murray
14. Michael Porter Jr.
15. Ja Morant
16. Trae Young
17. Mikal Bridges
18. Domantas Sabonis
19. Anthony Edwards
20. Deandre Ayton
21. Tyrese Haliburton
22. John Collins
23. Jarrett Allen
24. Lonzo Ball
25. Collin Sexton
The list was compiled by averaging the individual rankings from three ESPN NBA analysts: Bobby Marks, Kevin Pelton and Mike Schmitz.
Which young NBA stars are taking over, and which teams have the best collections of young talent in the league?
Hornets Rookie LaMelo Ball ranked #3 on ESPN’s best 25 under 25 NBA players list was originally published on wfnz.com