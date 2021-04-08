At least five people were killed, including two children in a mass shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Carolina, York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. A suspect was found after an hours-long manhunt.
Associated Press is reporting a source briefed on a mass killing says the gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor was former NFL player Phillip Adams. The source told AP that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday with a .45-caliber weapon.
The source told AP, they were briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to speak publicly. The source said Adams had been treated by Dr. Robert Lesslie, and that his parents lived nearby in Rock Hill.
The shooting happened around 4:45 pm Wednesday on Marshall Road in Rock Hill.
Those killed were, 70-year-old Dr. Lesslie, his wife, 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie were both found dead as a result of gunshot wounds, as well as their two grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie. James Lewis of Gastonia, 38, was found shot and killed outside the home. York County Sheriff spokesman Trent Faris said a sixth person was shot and was taken to a local hospital with “serious injuries.”
Dr. Lesslie was a well-known emergency room doctor in the area and wrote several books, including “Angels in the E.R.”
Lesslie practiced in the area since 1981 and founded Riverview House Calls & Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care, according to its website. He and his wife have four children and eight grandchildren, according to a website bio.
“It doesn’t happen here,” Faris said at the press conference. “It’s one of those strange things that a lot of people are going to have a hard time understanding.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Former NFL player killed 5 including prominent Rock Hill doctor, before killing himself, AP reports
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 10: “Love At First Sight” [Listen]
- More Than A Historic First, Tishaura Jones’ Win Shows the Power of Building With Community
- #KeepKnocking: Park Cannon Won’t Face Charges For Protesting Georgia’s Voter Suppression Law
- What’s Trending: Excuses People Give For Not Getting The COVID Vaccine… [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Here’s What We Know About DMX’s Current Condition [WATCH]
- Yasss Queen: Tabitha Brown Introduces Her Exclusive ‘Sleeping Story’ With The Calm App
- AAA Survey: Nearly half North Carolinians are comfortable taking trips again, vaccines being one of the top reasons
- Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton And His Fans Want Him To Be The Next Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’
- DMX Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19
Former NFL player killed 5 including prominent Rock Hill doctor, before killing himself, AP reports was originally published on wbt.com