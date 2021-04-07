Rock T is filling for Da Brat and he’s got everything going on in The Hot Spot. We’re still sending our prayers out to DMX and we have the current state of his condition.

Cardi B shared in a recent interview XXL how she feels about getting what she owes in the industry and a Kanye West Netflix documentary is coming to our screens soon.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Here’s What We Know About DMX’s Current Condition [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com