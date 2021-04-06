CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Fantasia Asking For Prayers With Pregnancy + Kim Kardashian Drops West From Name

Kim Kardashian West looks like she’s almost ready to get rid of her soon-to-be ex-husband. It has been seen on social media that Kim is dropping West from her last name but Gary has an opinion on that.  Do you think Kim should drop West from her name?

Also, we are praying for Fantasia, she’s experiencing early contractions in her 6th month of pregnancy. Hear these stories and more in Gary’s Tea.

 

[caption id="attachment_1591367" align="aligncenter" width="966"] Source: Taylor Hill / Getty[/caption] Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce after sharing seven years of marriage with her husband, Kanye West. They have four beautiful children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. The two plan to maintain joint custody of the children as they finalize plans for the divorce. The couple shared a lot of life’s highs and lows together as any couple would in a marriage. The only difference is their entire relationship was placed under the public’s microscope. There wasn’t a place the two could truly enjoy each other’s company without subsequent paparazzi and headlines to follow. Despite the public lens, KimYe celebrated many monumental moments together from career success to the births of their four children. We would love to end this unfortunate ending on a happier note with seven of their best moments before the divorce. RELATED: Blame Game: Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West   HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Fantasia Asking For Prayers With Pregnancy + Kim Kardashian Drops West From Name  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

