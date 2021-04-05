Carolina Panthers trade for New York Jets QB Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers trade for Sam Darnold in return for a 2021 sixth-round pick and second fourth-round pick in 2022, ESPN reports.

The Panthers had been looking to upgrade from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater since the end of last season. Carolina had offered Bridgewater to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford, however that deal did not fall through. Also, the Panthers had their eyes on Deshaun Watson, league sources say, before the Houston Texans quarterback was accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior in multiple different lawsuits.

In three seasons with the Jets, Darnold went 13-25 as a starter, with 45 touchdown passes and 39 interceptions. He completed 59.8% of his passes and never finished above 26th in passer rating.

He finished as the NFL’s lowest-rated passer in 2020 (72.7), 36th out of 36 qualifying quarterbacks. His career passer rating is 78.6, which ranks 39th out of 39 since 2018.

