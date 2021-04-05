COVID cases on the rise again in nearly every Mecklenburg County neighborhood after months of declining rates

Coronavirus cases are back on the rise in the Charlotte area, according to new data from Mecklenburg County Public Health Department.

The county numbers were declining progressively for a few months but the rate of coronavirus cases is on the rise in nearly every Mecklenburg County neighborhood, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Health officials say the rising trend comes as vaccines are successfully slowing hospitalizations and deaths but the positivity rate of COVID-19 testing in Mecklenburg is rising.

The most recent COVID-19 case rate data by ZIP code is only shown or active, infections detected by coronavirus testing, and factors in population to show where cases are most concentrated. Mecklenburg Public Health releases ZIP code-level data weekly and the rate is based on a 14-day average.