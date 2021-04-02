Matt Doherty Reacts to the Retirement of Roy Williams

During Thursday’s edition of the Clubhouse massive news broke in College Basketball as North Carolina Tar Heels Head Coach Roy Williams announced his retirement from coaching after winning 903 games along with 3 National Championships (05,09,17). Former Tar Heel Head Coach and National Championship player for the 1982 Heels Matt Doherty joined Kyle Bailey for his weekly visit in-studio.

When asked about his initial reaction to the news Matt told Kyle:

“It’s one of those moments where you will know where you were when it happened because in our little world this is a big deal. With each year people were wondering when it’s going to happen and when it happens you’re surprised even though you shouldn’t be.”

Kyle then asked what the Heels need to do next to replace Roy Williams as Matt stated that not one person will be ready for this role, but North Carolina needs to put a system in place similar to what Michigan has done with Phil Martelli helping out Juwan Howard.

Matt went on to list the order he thinks the list would be to be the next Tar Heels Head Coach as Matt first rattled off coaches like Steve Robinson and Hubert Davis as the main targets with former players Wes Miller and Jerry Stackhouse being in the tier below.

