A large police presence was reported outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon. At least two police officers were injured after reports of an unidentified “single individual” ramming their vehicle into the officers on the US Senate side of the Capitol.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly following the incident.

According to ABC News, the officers opened fired after the vehicle breached a barrier outside the Capitol. The officers were taken to a local hospital, one was injured critically, law enforcement sources said.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

U.S. Capitol Police say all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

A law enforcement official told AP News that officers were responding to a report of a possible shooting on a street near the Capitol complex. Members of Congress weren’t in session at the time of the incident.

It is still unknown if this was an intentional attack, a briefed federal official told ABC News, and investigators are actively trying to figure out a motive behind the incident.

This story is developing.

BREAKING: U.S. Capitol on lockdown after “external threat” and shots fired was originally published on wbt.com

