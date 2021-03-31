In Donnie McClurkin’s upcoming episode of UNCENSORED on TV One, he really opens up about his life. He shared that he feels like he’s missing out on the life of having a family and being a dad. In other news, Halle Berry settled in her child support case and will be required to pay her baby daddy half the amount of the amount as before.
Finest Of Wines: Halle Berry Stuns In Topless Photo At 54, Well-Deserved Praise Ensues
me whenever Halle Berry references BAPS pic.twitter.com/LBAN56QqHc— 🥸 (@JustSomeLuhBoi) August 28, 2020
This actually made me laugh...hard to do with all that’s happening in the world— All Things Serena (@all_serena) August 28, 2020
Beautiful in and out ✅ 🥰— Klo_Tips (@KloTips) August 27, 2020
You look 25 still. Amazing!! God Bless.🙏👋— Michael Dineen (@michaeldineen58) August 27, 2020
Where do I collect my number to queue up and then be able to say: "How beautiful you are!"? 😍❤💓😘— Pierpaolo Borrelli (@PierpaoloBorrel) August 27, 2020
Jesus Christ @halleberry there is no one more beautiful than you on this earth. Thank you for sharing.— Bob Williams (@BWauthor) August 27, 2020
😍 stil looking good better then the young ones— eldridson maria (@eldridson) August 27, 2020
Damn.........I mean ......Damn ........You so fine I’m speechless— Don McDowell (@DonMcDowell20) August 28, 2020
You get more stunning with every passing year.— hmmmmm (@GeorgeWMassey2) August 27, 2020
Gary’s Tea: Donnie McClurkin Says He’s Going To Be Alone For The Rest Of His Life [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com