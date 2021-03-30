The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is now expanding the services offered online including renewals of state-issued identification cards.

For the first time, N.C. residents can renew their state-issued ID by going to payments.ncdot.gov and following the instructions indicated on the page. The ID’s can be renewed up to six months prior to expiration for those wanting to skip the wait. The current price to renew an ID is $14, plus a $3 online convenience fee.

However, those people new to the Tar Heel State will still have to go through the initial process of getting an ID in-person at one of the many DMV locations statewide.

Many N.C. residents qualify for free IDs. They include people who are either legally blind, at least 17 years old, homeless, had a license canceled because of a disability or disease, or have a developmental disability. The DMV requires documentation to be eligible.

Beginning Oct. 1, North Carolina will enforce the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.

For more information, please visit ncdot.gov.

NCDMV offers online license renewals was originally published on wbt.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: