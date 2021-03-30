Top 20 best places to live in the 704 area

What side of Charlotte are you from? Where did it rank as one of the best places to live in the Queen City? According to Niche, Ballantyne East was rank #1 in the best neighborhoods to live in Charlotte.
Niche ranking was based on factors like cost of living, higher education rate, public schools, crime & safety, weather, diversity and several other things, siting U.S. Census and U.S. Department of Education and Bureau of Labor Statistics and multiple others as their sources. Check out the full list of factors considered HERE.
Ballantyne East, which was rank third-best place to live in North Carolina, topped the list in the area. The neighborhood received its best grade, an A+ in public schools, good for families, and health and fitness. Its lowest grade of a C+ came in cost of living.
Runner up was Dilworth, followed by Fourth Ward, Uptown and Davidson.
The “Best Places to Live“ ranking is designed to provide a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. Niche says the grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area.
The 12-page list shares full report cards and reviews from current residents and Niche users on each Charlotte metro neighborhood. Niche’s list of the 20 best places to live in area can be found below.
1. Ballantyne East
- A+: Public schools, good families, health & fitness
- C+: Cost of living
- A-: Diversity
- NC rank: #3
2. Dilworth
- A+: Good for families, nightlife, and health and fitness
- C: Cost of living
- A+ Nightlife
- NC rank: #4
3. Fourth Ward
- A+: Nightlife
- C+: Public schools
- B-: Cost of living
- State rank: No. 5
4. Uptown
- A+: Nightlife, health and fitness, and commute
- C: Cost of living
- B+: Public schools
- NC rank: #6
5. Davidson
- A+: Good for families, jobs
- B-: Cost of living
- B: Crime & Safety
- NC rank: #7
6. Ballantyne West
- A+: Good for families and health and fitness
- B-: Cost of living
- A: Jobs
- NC rank: # 9
7. Providence Crossing
- A+: Public schools and good for families
- C+: Cost of living
- A-: Diversity
- NC rank: #11
8. Sharon Woods
- A+: Good for families and health and fitness
- C+: Cost of living
- A: Public Schools
- NC rank: #12
9. First Ward
- A+: Nightlife, health and fitness, and commute
- C: Cost of Living
- A+: Nightlife
- NC rank: #13
10. Commonwealth
- A+: Good for families and nightlife
- B-: Cost of living, diversity and commute
- A: Jobs
- NC rank: #14
11. Cherry
- A+: Nightlife and health and fitness
- C: Cost of living
- B-: Housing
- NC rank: # 15
12. Freedom Park
- A+: Good for families, nightlife, and health and fitness
- C: Cost of living
- B-: Diversity
- NC rank: #17
13. Ashbrook/Clawson Village
- A+: Good for families, nightlife, and health and fitness
- C+: Cost of living
- B+: Jobs
- NC rank: #18
14. Piper Glen Estates
- A+: Good for families and health and fitness
- C+: Cost of living
- B: Nightlife, outdoor activties
- NC rank: #19
15. Hembstead
- A+: Good for families and health and fitness
- B-: Cost of living and commute
- A: Public schools, jobs, housing
- NC rank: #20
16. Chantilly
- A+: Good for families and nightlife
- C+: Cost of living and diversity
- B+: Weather
- NC rank: #21
17. Colonial Village
- A+: Good for families and nightlife
- B: Cost of living and commute
- A: Public schools, housing, jobs
- NC rank: #22
18. Third Ward
- A+: Nightlife and commute
- C+: Public schools
- B-: Cost of living
- NC rank: #23
19. Providence Plantation
- A+: Good for families and health and fitness
- C: Cost of living and commute
- B+” NIghtlife, outdoor activities, weather
- NC rank: #24
20. Provincetowne
- A+: Public schools and good for families
- C+: Cost of living
- B: Nightlife
- NC rank: #25
