What side of Charlotte are you from? Where did it rank as one of the best places to live in the Queen City? According to Niche, Ballantyne East was rank #1 in the best neighborhoods to live in Charlotte.

Niche ranking was based on factors like cost of living, higher education rate, public schools, crime & safety, weather, diversity and several other things, siting U.S. Census and U.S. Department of Education and Bureau of Labor Statistics and multiple others as their sources. Check out the full list of factors considered HERE.

Ballantyne East, which was rank third-best place to live in North Carolina, topped the list in the area. The neighborhood received its best grade, an A+ in public schools, good for families, and health and fitness. Its lowest grade of a C+ came in cost of living.

Runner up was Dilworth, followed by Fourth Ward, Uptown and Davidson.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The “Best Places to Live“ ranking is designed to provide a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. Niche says the grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area.

The 12-page list shares full report cards and reviews from current residents and Niche users on each Charlotte metro neighborhood. Niche’s list of the 20 best places to live in area can be found below.

1. Ballantyne East

A+: Public schools, good families, health & fitness

C+: Cost of living

A-: Diversity

NC rank: #3

SOURCE

The Latest:

Top 20 best places to live in the 704 area was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: