Mecklenburg County to open more COVID vaccine appointments to all adults. Here’s how to schedule your shot

Mecklenburg County will open up new COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the county’s health department and StarMed Healthcare starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The new slots are for everyone eligible in Groups 1-5, including anyone over the age of 16.

The new appointments run through April 12. Group 5 will become eligible starting on April 7 and can make an appointment on or after that day.

Group 1: Healthcare workers currently working in-person, and long-term care staff and residents.

Healthcare workers currently working in-person, and long-term care staff and residents. Group 2: Anyone 65 years of age or older.

Group 3 : Frontline essential workers who are required to be on-site for work.

: Frontline essential workers who are required to be on-site for work. Group 4: Residents with a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness and people who live in certain congregate settings. – The remainder of Group 4, including additional essential workers and people living in other congregate settings, is eligible to book appointments beginning March 31.

Residents with a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness and people who live in certain congregate settings. Group 5: All adults are eligible to book appointments beginning April 7.

Mecklenburg County also announced beginning April 7, the county will start releasing new coronavirus vaccine appointments weekly every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m for the following weeks.

Anyone eligible for the vaccine can book the appointments online at starmed.care or by calling 980-314-9400.

