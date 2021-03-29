Mecklenburg County will open up new COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the county’s health department and StarMed Healthcare starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The new slots are for everyone eligible in Groups 1-5, including anyone over the age of 16.
The new appointments run through April 12. Group 5 will become eligible starting on April 7 and can make an appointment on or after that day.
- Group 1: Healthcare workers currently working in-person, and long-term care staff and residents.
- Group 2: Anyone 65 years of age or older.
- Group 3: Frontline essential workers who are required to be on-site for work.
- Group 4: Residents with a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness and people who live in certain congregate settings.
– The remainder of Group 4, including additional essential workers and people living in other congregate settings, is eligible to book appointments beginning March 31.
- Group 5: All adults are eligible to book appointments beginning April 7.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Mecklenburg County also announced beginning April 7, the county will start releasing new coronavirus vaccine appointments weekly every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m for the following weeks.
Anyone eligible for the vaccine can book the appointments online at starmed.care or by calling 980-314-9400.
The Latest:
- Mecklenburg County to open more COVID vaccine appointments to all adults. Here’s how to schedule your shot
- Delta Air Lines Praises Georgia’s New And ‘Improved’ Law Suppressing Voting Rights
- Baltimore To End Prosecution Of Low-Level Offenses, Charting New Course In Public Safety
- ‘That’s the Failsafe’: Georgia’s New Voting Law Does What Trump Couldn’t
- With The Compton Pledge Mayor Aja Brown Provides Guaranteed Income For An Equitable Future
- Happy 52nd Anniversary: 5 Reasons Mariah Carey Is The Head Diva In Charge
- ‘Jim Crow Relic’: Black Leaders Demand An End To The Filibuster And Its Racist Roots
- Feel Old Yet? Caleb McLaughlin’s All Grown Up On The Cover Of Flaunt Magazine
- Lifetime Plans To Make Film About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry “Escaping The Palace”
- New ABC Comedy ‘Black Don’t Crack’ Starring Sherri Shepherd Announces Cast
Mecklenburg County to open more COVID vaccine appointments to all adults. Here’s how to schedule your shot was originally published on wbt.com