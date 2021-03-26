Lifetime Plans To Make Film About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry “Escaping The Palace”

Following their revealing interview with Oprah that aired just weeks ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting another Lifetime film made about them. As the third movie in the network’s trilogy about the couple, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace plans to detail what led to the couple’s famous royal exit.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The newest installment comes after the network’s 2018’s portrayal of the couple’s budding love in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, and 2019’s movie about their first year of marriage and being senior members of the royal family, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.

As a look on “what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie,” Lifetime further shared that, “The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks, and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death.”

As per the network, the film — which is currently being cast and said to start production this spring — “will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The movie is said the air this fall, and from what was shared, sounds like it will be a great adaptation of everything the Duke and Duchess discussed in their interview with Oprah. What makes the new film even more interesting is that the drama between Meghan, Harry, and the royals back at Buckingham Palace doesn’t seem like it’s come to an end just yet. All things considered, hopefully, the film’s writers will be able to fit in as much of the current juicy royal drama as possible. Will you be watching?

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

SEE ALSO:

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 6: “Meghan Markle Speaks and the World Listens” [LISTEN]

Beyoncé Shows Meghan Markle Love After Oprah Interview

Iconic Style: Meghan Markle’s Most Fabulous Dresses 6 photos Launch gallery Iconic Style: Meghan Markle’s Most Fabulous Dresses 1. Her Wedding Dress Source:Getty 1 of 6 Source:Getty 1 of 6 2. Meghan Markle Stuns In White Source:Getty 2 of 6 Source:Getty 2 of 6 3. Dress In All Black Source:Getty 3 of 6 Source:Getty 3 of 6 4. The Royal Baby Has Arrived Source:Getty 4 of 6 Source:Getty 4 of 6 5. Lady In Blue Source:Getty 5 of 6 Source:Getty 5 of 6 6. Hats Off! Source:Getty 6 of 6 Source:Getty 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading Iconic Style: Meghan Markle’s Most Fabulous Dresses Iconic Style: Meghan Markle’s Most Fabulous Dresses [caption id="attachment_3308942" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: STEVE PARSONS/ Ben Stansall – PA Images/ DOMINIC LIPINSKI / Getty[/caption] Meghan Markle has impeccable style. It’s simple, elegant and at times flamboyant — the perfect personification of who she is on the inside, fabulous and composed. Since the onset of her relationship with Prince Harry, which first made headlines back in 2016, Markle has displayed effortless grace and reserved glam as navigated the royal kingdom and behind-the-scenes drama recently exposed in a tell-all interview with Oprah. Markle sat down with the media titan to discuss her and Prince Harry’s exit from the royal family. Like other notable royal moments, Markle stayed true to her sartorial style and donned a $4,700 Armani dress with lotus flower embroidery detail that is symbolic of Markle’s newfound freedom from the horrors she faced at the hands of the British establishment. As reported by Town & Country, the lotus flower represents “purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration and rebirth.” The Duchess Of Sussex puts detail into everything she wears. From her trendsetting Wedding dress to presidential dinners, she always wears her heart on her sleeve. Get into her most iconic dresses, below: SEE ALSO: What's Trending!? Our Reaction To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Interview With Oprah [WATCH] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE Continue reading Iconic Style: Meghan Markle’s Most Fabulous Dresses

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Lifetime Plans To Make Film About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry “Escaping The Palace” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com