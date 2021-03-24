New Music: Rihanna Hints At A New Song To Celebrate Billboard 200 Milestone

Rihanna celebrated 5 years of her eighth studio album ANTI in January. During Women’s History Month, the album made history remaining on the Billboard 200 list for five consecutive years. Today, Rihanna reaches a major milestone in her career and music history as the first Black female artist to do so.

It is a celebratory moment indeed. Rihanna shares the news and her immense gratitude on Instagram today acknowledging that she is indeed a history maker. The iconic artist recently posted a video collage featuring Sizzla’s song, “Black Woman and Child,” saying, “Grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle. Congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team.”

Fans can agree that Badgalriri deserves all of the praises, accolades and honor for her commitment to the industry.

How will Rihanna commemorate this major milestone? One fan hoped it could be in the form of new music, and the Roc Nation singer actually responded.

The user commented on her post, “Celebrate by releasing a song !!” Rihanna responded, “I think I should (soon),” and followed up with, “just 1 tho lol.”

At this point, Rihanna is the girl who cried wolf. She has been hinting at releasing new music for centuries it seems. Fans are absolutely fed up, but they are sure to use each post to beg for more music from the Billboard top-charting artist. Producers have been sending out subtle hints of a dance-hall centric album and the singer mentioned the possibility of an album publicly during a Vogue profile for the June issue in 2018.

Three years later (read in the Spongebob voice), fans are still waiting but maybe not for long.

The magazine also suggested that Supa Dups, the veteran dancehall producer behind notable hits like Drake’s “Controlla,” was “one influence” on the album, though other details were scarce. Though Supa Dups has not commented, two other sources with knowledge of Rihanna’s album confirmed the producer’s involvement.

Let us pray for more Rihrih, especially as we prepare for reopening across the country and the world. A spring or summer dance hall album doesn’t sound bad at all.

Vacay here we come!

