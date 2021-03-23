CLOSE
The Annual Urban One Honors Return To Celebrate Black Women Leading The Change

It's scheduled to be televised on TV One as well as its sister station CLEO TV at 9 p.m ET on May 16.

The Urban One Honors awards ceremony is returning this year with its annual commemoration of Black excellence, especially as it relates to African American women.

This year’s show is set to be hosted by Grammy Award-winning gospel artist, author and syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell along with award-winning journalist, author and news anchor Roland Martin. It is scheduled to be televised on TV One as well as its sister station CLEO TV at 9 p.m ET on May 16.

The theme of this year’s show is “Women Leading the Change” and will highlight the extraordinary contributions of women in business, media, health, politics that have led to impactful change within the Black community.

Some of the categories in which the honorees will be awarded include Voting Rights Champion, Investigative Journalism Crusader, Health Equality Advocate, Business Alchemist, Family Needs Ambassador and Reparations Trailblazer.

Campbell gave a shout-out to Urban One’s founder while expressing her excitement for this year’s show, which is the third annual installment.

“I am thrilled to co-host this year’s URBAN ONE HONORS with Roland Martin,” Campbell said. “I love anything that celebrates and exemplifies Black excellence, and I am grateful to Cathy Hughes and Radio One for continuing to honor our peers for doing the work that uplifts and inspires our community.”

Martin, whose daily digital news show Roland Martin Unfiltered boasts growing viewership, said he was “proud” to be involved in the annual Urban One Honors.

“Black women played a crucial role in saving our democracy in 2020,” he said. “Not just in the election, but also on the ground in numerous cities fighting for freedom. I’m proud to join Urban One in honoring these American sheroes.”

Set your reminders and save the date!

The Annual Urban One Honors Return To Celebrate Black Women Leading The Change  was originally published on newsone.com

