CLOSE
RSMS
HomeRSMS

Hot Spot: Anita Baker Asks Fans To Stop Buying Her Music + 4/20 Verzuz With Method Man & Redman

1053rnb app

Verzuz is really stepping up the quality now that it’s on a larger scale. The lineup of Verzuz is amazing with the Isley Brothers, a surprise rematch, and now Method Man and Redman are doing a special 420 battle. If you know then you know.  On the other hand, Anita Baker is asking her fans to stop buying and streaming her music.  She currently is in a battle for her masters and Da Brat breaks it down.   

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Anita Baker Portrait Session

Happy Birthday, Anita Baker! 9 Anita Baker Classics We'll Never Forget

9 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Anita Baker! 9 Anita Baker Classics We'll Never Forget

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Anita Baker! 9 Anita Baker Classics We’ll Never Forget

Happy Birthday, Anita Baker! 9 Anita Baker Classics We'll Never Forget

Grammy award-winning singer Anita Baker is known for her powerful voice, her poise, and sophistication in the 1980s and 1990s. To celebrate her 64th birthday, we're going down memory lane to remember the classics that have taken us through the years. From Sweet Love to Rapture, check out these unforgettable hits from Anita on her birthday! SEE ALSO: Rickey Smiley Lives His Best Life As He Dances With Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]   CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Anita Baker Asks Fans To Stop Buying Her Music + 4/20 Verzuz With Method Man & Redman  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
“Snowfall’s” Cast And Crew Weigh In On THAT…
 3 weeks ago
03.03.21
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…
 2 months ago
01.25.21
Viral: A Thread Of Our Favorite Bernie Sanders…
 2 months ago
01.20.21
Photos
Close