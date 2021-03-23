Mecklenburg County Public Health Officials Advises Don’t Travel For Spring Break

Mecklenburg County Public Health officials advise residents do not travel during spring break due to the potential of catching and spreading COVID-19.

On Friday, MCPH issued an advisory against travel over the spring break holiday. The reason behind the advisory, officials say involves increased exposure for contracting COVID-19. The county provided a list that outlines some of the risk:

Increased contact with larger number of persons who may be infected in venues such as airports, train stations, bus terminals, conferences, events etc.

Inability to social distance yourself from others, e.g. on an airplane or being in close quarters with others on a cruise.

Spreading the disease to others, even if you are asymptomatic.

Travel could be suspended or interrupted, quarantines put into effect and borders closed at any time leaving you stranded or required to stay out of the U.S. and/or away from home for extended periods of time.

This health advisory is a recommendation, not a mandate. Instead, it is an advisement to the community to stay vigilant and follow coronavirus health and safety guidelines.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ spring break is slated for April 1-9, according to the district’s calendar. UNC Charlotte had an early spring break in February at the start of the spring semester.

This past week, many spring breakers traveled to Miami, Florida for the holiday, a popular break destination. Viral videos and pictures on social media show crowds of people gathered in the streets and on South Beach not wearing masks and little to no social distancing.

