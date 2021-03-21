Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season with a fracture to his right wrist, according to several league sources.

The NBA Rookie of the Year front-runner appeared to suffer the injury after falling to the floor early in Saturday night’s 125-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Ball played through the pain and finished with 13 points.

He underwent an MRI today in San Antonio. The initial diagnosis revealed that Ball has suffered a fractured bone. The Hornets’ star will seek a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ball has averaged 15.9 points with 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game in 41 contests, leading all rookies thus far.

Report: LaMelo Ball out indefinitely with fractured wrist was originally published on wfnz.com

