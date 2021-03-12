Patrick Ewing Says MSG Security Didn’t Recognize Him, Accosted Him For ID

A few years after security at Madison Square Garden put hands on Knicks legend, Charles Oakley and escorted him out of the building, the suspect security at the World’s Most Famous Arena has once again disrespected an icon of the Knicks 90’s team and we’re wondering “Why?”

This time around it was NBA Hall of Famer, Patrick Ewing who’s had some run-ins with security guards at the Garden as the 11-time NBA All-Star is complaining about being hassled in the arena he called home for more than a decade. During a press conference for the Big East Tournament for which the current Georgetown Hoyas coach arrived, Ewing told reporters that security would stop him in the halls and ask him for his credentials.

“I thought this was my building, and I feel terrible that I’m getting stopped, accosted, asking for passes. Everybody in this building should know who the hell I am. And I’m getting stopped. I can’t move around this building. I was like, ‘What the hell? Is this Madison Square Garden?’”

"Everybody in this building should know who the hell I am.” Patrick Ewing was pissed about being stopped by security at MSG (via @NBC4Sports)pic.twitter.com/OhhCDdi9C1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2021

Really?! How the hell would y’all not know the man who led the Knicks to the playoffs for most of his career? What kinda Millennials is James Dolan hiring to secure his building? Of course Patrick Ewing should be upset that he’s not given the proper respect he deserves whenever entering MSG.

Patrick then said he’d give James Dolan a call about the situation which we’re sure he did as the two are on good terms (apparently anyway).

According to the New York Post, MSG released a statement acknowledging the incident and trying to clean up the mess that MSG security left behind.

“Jim and Patrick have a long-standing relationship; they spoke this afternoon and reaffirmed that,” MSG said. “We all know, respect and appreciate what he means to The Garden and New York. Good luck to him and his Hoyas in the Big East semi-finals.”

Patrick Ewing bled orange and blue in New York for 15 years before being unceremoniously traded to the Seattle Super Sonics in 2000. Ever since then the Knicks had been one of the most struggle of teams the NBA had ever seen with some saying it was the “Ewing Curse” that has plagued them to this day. Sure the Knicks had a few good years courtesy of Carmelo Anthony and Jeremy Lin to a lesser extent, but still, all kinds of struggle.

Now just when it seemed like the Knicks were back on the right track this f*ckery happens and they get blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks later in the day.

Thanks James Dolan. SMH.

