CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Stacey Dash Now Has a Change of Heart and Repents For Her Political Behavior

1053rnb app
3rd Annual International Women of Power Luncheon

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Remember when actress Stacey Dash was a huge supporter of Donald Trump, especially when he was the 45th President of the United States, and made regular appearances on Fox News Channel as a contributor for a while?  Now she regrets all of it and is apologizing for everything.

From Uproxx:

Yesterday Daily Mail TV aired an interview with the Black Girl Lost where she attempts to apologize for being a melanated meat puppet on Fox News so that they could siphon the oils from her skin to use as a salve for some white folks’ ironic apprehension about being considered racists. Remember when Stacey, at her big age of 52, sided with Führer Trump when he said that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville race riot? She is now denouncing all things Trump and blaming her former employer Fox News for “casting” her as an “angry Black woman.”

Dash also explained how her childhood shaped her views and opinions, in which affected her career in Hollywood.

Here’s part of Dash’s interview and apology:

A lot of people felt she choose to be in the role of an “angry black woman” who “chose to ride with whiteness” and “Maxine Waters a “buffoon.”

Not everyone is buying Dash’s apology though as one user is not willing to forgive the actress.

Anyway, Dash said she was willing give the current U.S. President Joe Biden a chance.  We shall see how long that will last.

She is appearing the new ‘Roe vs. Wade’ movie after all.

Are you willing to forgive Stacey Dash or naw?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Bossip

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Sheri Determan and WENN

First and Second Video and Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Bossip

Beyonce "Nile" Image from Beyonce's Visual Album Black is King on Disney +

RIH Queen Lyric Chanel

13 photos Launch gallery

RIH Queen Lyric Chanel

Continue reading RIH Queen Lyric Chanel

RIH Queen Lyric Chanel

13 Year old Lyric Chanel's Dream was to become a worldwide star, she might not have won a Grammy but she was a fan of the Hip Hop culture and the Hip Hop culture was a fan of hers.  Friday the musical celebrity world was saddened by the news that Lyric Chanel had lost her two year battle with brain cancer however her eternal star will live forever in their hearts as many entertainers and celebrity blogs paid tribute to her. Lyric Chanel’s fight against the disease and her positivity in the face of the diagnosis made her an Instagram sensation. Take a look below as stars such as rapper T.I., singer from Xscape Tiny, World Star Hip Hop and Beyonce' to name a few took to their social media to pay homage to their star, Lyric Chanel @yhung.chanel_ .  

Stacey Dash Now Has a Change of Heart and Repents For Her Political Behavior  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
“Snowfall’s” Cast And Crew Weigh In On THAT…
 1 week ago
03.03.21
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…
 2 months ago
01.25.21
Viral: A Thread Of Our Favorite Bernie Sanders…
 2 months ago
01.20.21
Photos
Close