The ‘Derek Chauvin Trial’: Reminding Mainstream Media George Floyd Is Not Accused Of Murder

Don't believe the hype.

Black Lives Matter Holds Protest In Los Angeles After Death Of George Floyd

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

Don't believe the hype.

The name “George Floyd” was a top trending topic on Twitter Monday afternoon, but not because the former police officer who is charged with the unarmed Black man‘s murder will go on trial next week. It’s because TMZ was the latest mainstream media outlet to refer to the upcoming court case as the “George Floyd” trial.

Critics argued that calling it such a name subliminally suggests that Floyd is the one who is on trial, not Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who was recorded on a viral video casually using his knee to apply deadly pressure to the neck of Floyd, who was handcuffed and being steadily pressed face-first into the hot Minneapolis pavement in broad daylight in front of a growing crowd of witnesses on Memorial Day.

To be sure, this is much more than just a simple case of semantics.

Chauvin has been charged with one count of second-degree unintentional murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter for George Floyd’s killing. Floyd was suspected of the decidedly nonviolent crime of using a counterfeit bill — an offense that does not carry the death penalty in any country, let alone require the use of force.

To this date, it is still unclear if counterfeit money was even involved. However, it is very clear that Floyd is not the one who is on trial, prompting people to wonder aloud and especially on social media why the case was even being referred to like that in the first place.

The mere phrase “George Floyd trial” lends credence to the persistent yet ultimately unsuccessful efforts to criminalize Floyd in death, treatment frequently afforded to Black men who have been killed by law enforcement. The strategy has been effective in convincing juries to acquit police officers despite overwhelming evidence that the killings were unjustified.

A quick review of past high-profile murder trials shows that the critics have a very valid point.

When Botham Jean was inexplicably gunned down by a trigger-happy cop who mistook the Black man eating ice cream on his sofa for a burglar in her apartment, the narrative was “The Amber Guyger Trial.” It was called the “George Zimmerman Trial” when a neighborhood watch volunteer racially profiled 17-year-old and unarmed Trayvon Martin. OJ Simpson, the Menendez Brothers, Jeffrey Dahmer, Casey Anthony — they all had eponymous murder trials.

That historic precedent makes any reference to a “George Floyd trial” even more curious.

Undeterred by journalistic tradition, the conservative Wall Street Journal published a report Monday morning suggesting that prosecutors will be hard-pressed to prove Chauvin’s guilt despite video evidence. Its headline: “George Floyd Trial Centers on Police Tactic That Is Hard to Prosecute.”

Ignoring the low hanging fruit that is the obvious lack of diversity in mainstream media likely responsible for framing headlines as such, it’s obvious more than ever that in 2021 — when we’re fresh off an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and ensuing presidential impeachment because of rhetoric — words matter.

Jury selection for Derek Chauvin’s murder trial begins March 8.

George Floyd's private funeral in Houston will conclude the series of public memorials held for him across the country before he gets buried in his hometown. But the fight against racism and the demand for justice that Floyd's horrific police killing has inspired across the world has only just begun. https://twitter.com/therevcoms/status/1270453072989478913?s=20 Protests remained raging in the U.S. as Floyd was expected to be buried on Tuesday in a cemetery where his mother is. The funeral was taking place one day after thousands of people attended a public memorial and viewing held in Houston. Memorials and public viewings also took place in Minneapolis last week and on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, where Floyd's sister lives. https://twitter.com/RzstProgramming/status/1270448730949459968?s=20 Floyd was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, but he was raised in Houston's Third Ward. He was killed after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin tried to arrest him by applying deadly pressure to Floyd's neck. A medical examiner ruled it a homicide in a killing recorded on video by one of many witnesses imploring Chauvin to stop his brutal arrest of Floyd, who was handcuffed and face-down on the pavement when he died in broad daylight. https://twitter.com/Nicolejtay/status/1270414919364759558?s=20 The funeral was expected to include civil rights leaders addressing racism and police misconduct. But it will also aim to celebrate Floyd's life with a positive sendoff, Mia K. Wright, the co-pastor of The Fountain of Praise church, said. https://twitter.com/twmentality1/status/1270416385932439552?s=20 "We celebrate a life that had its ups and downs as many lives do but also a life that was connected to God and one that all people around the world have now connected to because of the tragedy and the trauma by which he passed," Wright said on CNN Monday night. "And so we want to have a home-going celebration, we want to remember his name." https://twitter.com/AmakaUbakaTV/status/1270411305099329540?s=20 Houston showed out in force on Monday with people waiting hours for tickets for admission into the Fountain of Praise Church to pay respects to Floyd. There was also a candlelit vigil held Monday night. https://twitter.com/JoshuaPotash/status/1270181799415685121?s=20 Following Floyd's funeral, he was set to be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens -- the same cemetery with his mother, "Cissy" -- located about 30 miles south of Houston. The final mile of the procession was expected to be led by horse-drawn carriage, according to the Houston Chronicle. https://twitter.com/PearlandPD/status/1269041442590199809?s=20 Floyd's killing has given the Black Lives Matter movement a resurgence of sorts as activists lead relentless protests across the country with demands that include defunding police departments. His death also prompted Democrats in Congress to introduce on Monday sweeping legislation that promises significant police reform. Also on Monday, the New York State Assembly overwhelmingly passed the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act, a law named for the man killed by the NYPD nearly six years ago in a deadly episode eerily similar to Floyd's. https://twitter.com/morganfmckay/status/1270066341144399872?s=20 Floyd's funeral was scheduled to begin about 11 a.m. local time (noon ET) with his burial expected abut two hours later. It was being paid for by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Scroll down to see some of the moving images from Houston's final sendoff to George Floyd. This will be updated as additional images become available.

