The ‘Derek Chauvin Trial’: Reminding Mainstream Media George Floyd Is Not Accused Of Murder

Don’t believe the hype.

The name “George Floyd” was a top trending topic on Twitter Monday afternoon, but not because the former police officer who is charged with the unarmed Black man‘s murder will go on trial next week. It’s because TMZ was the latest mainstream media outlet to refer to the upcoming court case as the “George Floyd” trial.

Derek Chauvin is the guy who murdered George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin is on trial, NOT George Floyd. Therefore, it is the Derek Chauvin trial.

Change your headline, @TMZ. https://t.co/wgfwFWnOoC — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 1, 2021

Critics argued that calling it such a name subliminally suggests that Floyd is the one who is on trial, not Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who was recorded on a viral video casually using his knee to apply deadly pressure to the neck of Floyd, who was handcuffed and being steadily pressed face-first into the hot Minneapolis pavement in broad daylight in front of a growing crowd of witnesses on Memorial Day.

Just a reminder: The murderer of George Floyd – Derek Chauvin – will stand trial on MARCH 8, 2021! pic.twitter.com/fE57mnfM59 — osidosy (@osidosy) February 28, 2021

To be sure, this is much more than just a simple case of semantics.

Right wing maniacs are trying to rebrand George Floyd, who was murdered on video and executed via strangulation in broad daylight. They’re trying to call him fentanyl Floyd as if the problem was drugs and not a homicidal cop. That video is too clear for your reality-free BS. — Young Daddy (@Toure) March 1, 2021

Chauvin has been charged with one count of second-degree unintentional murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter for George Floyd’s killing. Floyd was suspected of the decidedly nonviolent crime of using a counterfeit bill — an offense that does not carry the death penalty in any country, let alone require the use of force.

A note to all my journo friends and TV commentators, this is NOT the “George Floyd Trial” this is the “Derek Chauvin Trial.” George Floyd, although many will try, is not the one on trial. Please and thank you. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) March 1, 2021

To this date, it is still unclear if counterfeit money was even involved. However, it is very clear that Floyd is not the one who is on trial, prompting people to wonder aloud and especially on social media why the case was even being referred to like that in the first place.

I Just wanted to be the 50 eleventh person to tweet: George Floyd isn't on trial- because he is dead.

Derek Chauvin is on trial – because he killed him. pic.twitter.com/UAV0kccpuV — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) March 1, 2021

The mere phrase “George Floyd trial” lends credence to the persistent yet ultimately unsuccessful efforts to criminalize Floyd in death, treatment frequently afforded to Black men who have been killed by law enforcement. The strategy has been effective in convincing juries to acquit police officers despite overwhelming evidence that the killings were unjustified.

R.I.P. to TMZ's mentions for acting like George Floyd murdered Derek Chauvin. — I Smoked The Used Condom PAC (@BlackKnight10k) March 1, 2021

A quick review of past high-profile murder trials shows that the critics have a very valid point.

George Floyd was tried on the sidewalk. This is the Derek Chauvin trial. https://t.co/NLB0HUENQA pic.twitter.com/jyK5Kbfq38 — KD (@Fly_Sistah) March 1, 2021

When Botham Jean was inexplicably gunned down by a trigger-happy cop who mistook the Black man eating ice cream on his sofa for a burglar in her apartment, the narrative was “The Amber Guyger Trial.” It was called the “George Zimmerman Trial” when a neighborhood watch volunteer racially profiled 17-year-old and unarmed Trayvon Martin. OJ Simpson, the Menendez Brothers, Jeffrey Dahmer, Casey Anthony — they all had eponymous murder trials.

Is George Floyd being tried posthumously for putting his neck under Derek Chauvin’s knee for nearly nine minutes? https://t.co/8szll8QcND — Renée Graham 🏳️‍🌈 (@reneeygraham) March 1, 2021

That historic precedent makes any reference to a “George Floyd trial” even more curious.

This should be called the Derek Chauvin trial. Or at the very least the George Floyd murder trial. Headlines like this perpetuate racism and stereotypes in our society and happen all the time. Words matter. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/Q9PGGHQhWg — Carly Thibault (@CTbow) March 1, 2021

Undeterred by journalistic tradition, the conservative Wall Street Journal published a report Monday morning suggesting that prosecutors will be hard-pressed to prove Chauvin’s guilt despite video evidence. Its headline: “George Floyd Trial Centers on Police Tactic That Is Hard to Prosecute.”

#GeorgeFloyd isn’t on trial. George Floyd was taken from us viciously, inexplicably, and inhumanely. Derek Chauvin is on trial to tell his side of the story. A luxury that was not afforded to George Floyd and countless other men and women within the black community. https://t.co/Ygr6uwYAYH — NAACP (@NAACP) March 1, 2021

Ignoring the low hanging fruit that is the obvious lack of diversity in mainstream media likely responsible for framing headlines as such, it’s obvious more than ever that in 2021 — when we’re fresh off an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and ensuing presidential impeachment because of rhetoric — words matter.

Most of the SJW language policing and bitching is bullshit. But this is a fair request and I frankly agree with this. Calling it the "George Floyd trial" is very misleading and manipulative. We didn't call it the "Nicole Brown Simpson Trial". pic.twitter.com/1HThAZFrWb — Adam Goldman (@18kGoldman) March 2, 2021

Jury selection for Derek Chauvin’s murder trial begins March 8.

SEE ALSO:

DOJ Renews Investigation Into George Floyd’s Murder Months After Stalling Under Trump Administration

Civil Rights Leaders Unite To Demand Congress Pass The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act

The ‘Derek Chauvin Trial’: Reminding Mainstream Media George Floyd Is Not Accused Of Murder was originally published on newsone.com