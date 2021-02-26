Disney, NFL reportedly reach agreement on media rights deal

Disney and the National Football League have reportedly reached an agreement on a new media rights deal on Friday.

A huge part of the new contracts will include a renewal of Monday Night Football and a return of the Super Bowl on ABC for the first time since 2006, according to Sports Business Journal.

Even though no official contracts have not been signed, both Disney and the NFL understand “a deal is very close at hand.”

Sources tell SBJ, Disney is expected to pay an increase of up to 30% from its current deal, which would be roughly $2.6 billion per year. An agreement comes after news leaked last week of a stalemate between the two sides, which initially were so far apart in price that some ESPN executives questioned whether to cut a deal.

The over two and a half billion dollar price tag may seem like a lot, but it’s less of an increase compared to competing networks. CBS, FOX and NBC will see an increase of $1 billion each per year, doubling the original figure from last year. This would give the NFL a payout of over $10 billion per year on media rights from their domestic broadcast partners.

ESPN will be paying more for the right to broadcast the “MNF” package. Also, an undetermined number of regular-season games will be simulcast on ABC.

According to SBJ, the NFL’s next change will be with Thursday Night Football, which will move from FOX to Amazon Prime via a production of the NFL Network. No price was disclosed for Amazon’s one-game per week commitment to NFL coverage.

