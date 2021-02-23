CLOSE
Black History Month
Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Suing for 1 Million on Anniversary of His Death

Georgia NAACP Holds Protest For Shooting Death Of Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

We are still not over the senseless killing of Ahmaud Arbery. One year ago today Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down while simply going for a jog. Ahmaud’s mother claims the men who killed her son, were actually conspiring with local law enforcement and she has filed a federal lawsuit.

I hope she gets every last cent she’s asking for and I hope those men rot under the jail! #PeriodT

