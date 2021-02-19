CLOSE
Blame Game: Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

It’s over for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

The 40-year-old officially filed for divorce on Friday (February 19) after seven years of marriage. According to TMZ, the split is “amicable” as Kim wants joint and legal custody of their four children. Ye is OK with co-parenting and the two are already reaching a settlement on a property agreement, even though there’s a pre-nuptial agreement.

The couples rocky 2020 came to ahead following Ye’s disastrous 2020 attempt at a Presidential campaign in which he publicly discussed private matters regarding he and Kim’s attempts of conceiving a child. The two were on the verge of splitting if not for a serious bipolar episode Kanye had in 2020. They split time between Wyoming and Calabasas and had grown apart in terms of lifestyle and politics, ultimately ending the fairy tale which culminated in a May 2014 wedding in Italy and produced four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The divorce will be the third for Kardashian after she ended her marriage to producer Damon Thomas in 2004 and split from Kris Humphries after only 72 days of marriage.

[caption id="attachment_889961" align="alignnone" width="675"] Source: Gotham / Getty[/caption] Kanye West is thoroughly on one. In a series of now-deleted tweets, the “Champion” rapper accused his wife Kim Kardashian of cheating on him and called his mother in law Kris Jong-Un, amongst other grenades of absolute messiness. https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1285825331991949314 It started last night when Yeezy had his phone and his followers enthralled. If we take West’s tweets at their word, he’s been trying to exit his marriage for a long minute. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform,'” he tweeted. Sounds like West is referring to the Criminal Justice Reform Summit that went down in October 2018 in Los Angeles. In a follow-up tweet, West said he wasn’t mad at the Philly rapper. “Meek is my man was respectful That’s my dog,” he tweeted. “Kim was out of line.” So what happened? https://twitter.com/doctorfetti/status/1285826901093883905 As for Kris Jenner, she caught the not so stray heavy artillery. He added, “This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un.” It wasn’t all mess. Yeezy does want to collab with Lil Baby, who is a favorite. But he also mentioned said artist isn’t trying to work with him. We wonder if Lil Baby was even aware? The flurry of tweets no doubt gave the conspiracy theorists and Twitter-chair psychiatrists fodder to deduce that Kanye West is going through a manic episode. We assembled some of the more noteworthy reactions below. Pray for Kanye West, his friends and his family. The man is clearly crying out for all the help.

Blame Game: Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

