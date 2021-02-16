Jeff Johnson Shares 3 Things About Texas Winter Storm + Trump’s Impeachment Trial [WATCH]

Over the weekend the south was hit with a severe winter storm. Texas is currently statewide power outages leaving citizens without heat and electricity for over 24 hours. Jeff is suggesting reaching out to the people you love who may be affected by this weather. In the case of Donald Trump, Jeff gives an update on the second impeachment trial.
Hear more about his three things in the video above.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Hurricane Laura Batters Lake Charles, Texas-Louisiana Border [PHOTOS]
Hurricane Laura Batters Lake Charles, Texas-Louisiana Border [PHOTOS]
1. Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall On US Gulf CoastSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. US-WEATHER-HURRICANESource:Getty 2 of 15
3. US-WEATHER-HURRICANESource:Getty 3 of 15
4. US-WEATHER-HURRICANESource:Getty 4 of 15
5. US-WEATHER-HURRICANESource:Getty 5 of 15
6. US-WEATHER-HURRICANESource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall On US Gulf CoastSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall On US Gulf CoastSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall On US Gulf CoastSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall On US Gulf CoastSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall On US Gulf CoastSource:Getty 11 of 15
12.
12 of 15
Before and after #Hurricane #Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana #wx #louisiana #louisianawx #lakecharleslouisiana #wsaz pic.twitter.com/IiAeSgGukk— Ryan Epling (@WSAZRyanEpling) August 27, 2020
13.
13 of 15
Holy cow. No words. DeQuincy, Louisiana is a mess. #laura #abc13 pic.twitter.com/7aAyuL8azS— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 27, 2020
14.
14 of 15
Buildings left damaged and partially collapsed by Hurricane Laura are seen in Pinehurst, Texas. https://t.co/XXqxUS8uc3 pic.twitter.com/P7B4rTiFBR— ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2020
15.
15 of 15
Listen to this wind in Alexandria.....peak gust so far from #Laura of 86 MPH, illustrating the power of a landfalling Cat. 4 #hurricane even 125 miles inland. Here in Rapides Parish 93% of customers have lost power and 460k customers so far statewide. #HurricanLaura pic.twitter.com/e95Twqf3gN— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) August 27, 2020
Jeff Johnson Shares 3 Things About Texas Winter Storm + Trump’s Impeachment Trial [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com