Gentrification In Detroit: Non-Black Residents Sue For Housing Discrimination

Amid the ongoing scourge of gentrification in America, three allies have sued a Detroit landlord and are alleging housing discrimination against prospective renters who are Black. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are non-Black but claim property owners Alex DeCamp and Reimer Priester failed to rent to Black people, depriving existing tenants of “the social and professional benefits of living in a racially integrated society.”
Two of the plaintiffs are a married couple who are former renters at the property and the third is a current renter. Filed in the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Michigan, the suit alleges the plaintiffs are a predominantly white group of residents in the middle of Black community. The trio raised multiple allegations against DeCamp and Reimer and three companies they co-own.
Of the 24 units at a Jefferson Avenue property, almost all are occupied by white tenants according to the filing. From the suit, the plaintiffs alleged that of the 24 units, only four of the tenants predate the building’s purchase and three of them are Black.
In another example, the plaintiffs claimed that a Black tenant of another property owned by the defendants lawfully withhold rent for two months after repeated attempts to get necessary repairs corrected. The tenant ultimately moved out but later had an eviction suit filed against them.
In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for the owners denied discriminating against renters because of skin color and even claimed that the leasing staff person site was Black so there was no way for discrimination to occur. Deadline Detroit reported last month that Priester did not provide a rationale for the racial disparity in his properties, instead pointing to the fact that more white people moving to the area.
Plaintiffs gathered with other tenants earlier in the pandemic to organize around issues related to conditions of their rental units and address concerns to help those who may have lost jobs and could face eviction. Collectively the tenants, including the plaintiffs, raised issues of the properties, lack of lead clearance certificates and certificates of compliance from the relevant local authorities. They claim the owners failed to respond and so they took their concerns to local and state elected officials.
While it may seem strange that non-Black residents are alleging housing discrimination based on living in a more diverse community, a nearly 50-year-old Supreme Court case could give them standing to proceed.
“Many people do not know that the (Fair Housing Act) has two goals,” Brian Gilmore, director of the Housing Clinic at Michigan State University’s College of Law, told the Detroit Free Press about the lawsuit. “One is stopping discrimination in housing but the other lesser known goal and often avoided goal is promotion of a diverse society, in this instance, a racially diverse community.”
Labeled up-and-coming (code language for desirable to white residents), statistics show that the Islandview neighborhood is more than 80% Black. Allegations in the plaintiff’s complaint echo common concerns about gentrification nationwide, including the displacement of existing Black residents.
Another developer in the area hit a roadblock with community members objecting to proposed rents for planned redevelopment projects.
“The problem is the standards, the rubric that people use to determine what’s good and what’s bad doesn’t consider what the community needs or wants,” said Tristan Taylor, a volunteer organizer for the Charlevoix Village Association in an interview with The Detroit News. The residents would rather the property remain vacant than be unaffordable for people in the community.
Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.
SEE ALSO:
Here’s How Much More Black Renters Pay For The Same Housing As Whites
Black-Owned Real Estate Development Company Fights Gentrification In Atlanta
Watch Gentrifier Whitesplain Why He Wants D.C. To Lose Some Of Its Black Culture
Watch Gentrifier Whitesplain Why He Wants D.C. To Lose Some Of Its Black Culture
1.
1 of 15
I’ve been listening to the go-go outside of this store since I was a student at Banneker HS in the early 2000s. How dare they move into their luxury building and try to sue people who have been here doing the same thing for decades? Gentrification at its finest. #DontMuteDC— Kara Danielle (@KaraDanielleDC) April 8, 2019
2.
2 of 15
(1/3) I talked to activist and radio host @guerillartist, who was kind enough to share his insights on the meaning of Go-Go music to the black community in DC, the rapid gentrification its experiencing and the political forces behind the push to shut down the local gem pic.twitter.com/5dQ81ZYyAL— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) April 9, 2019
3.
3 of 15
Notallofus. This older white lady moved to U in 2009. When my new husband wants to close the windows on weekend nights, I inform him that the noise and music are how we know we live in the city. (Of course we are asleep by midnight....)— Naomi Paiss (@NaomiPaiss) April 8, 2019
4.
4 of 15
I wish gentrifiers would get over themselves. Nobody wants you and your lack of cultural sensibility. https://t.co/oLtH4U12RH— Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) April 8, 2019
5.
5 of 15
There will be less crime in that neighborhood once it is gentrified. And the business will actually paint their stores and make it look decent. We treat each other like crap and this needs to stop.— nubianhairsupplies (@nubianhairprod) April 8, 2019
6.
6 of 15
Just left Georgia Avenue and there was no Go-Go playing (due to new resident complaints) but there was a lot of other loud music coming from shops with mostly white patrons. This is the quiet violence of gentrification. #DontMuteDC— Renee Scott (@_nishawn) April 7, 2019
7.7 of 15
8.
8 of 15
“Without go-go...Washington loses part of its soul and continues its steady march toward becoming richer, whiter—less funktified.” #DontMuteDC Ronald Moten: Don't Mute DC's Go-Go Music and Culture - Sign the petition! https://t.co/OYULNNj0YM via @Change— Sasha CooperMorrison (@sashirpcv) April 8, 2019
9.
9 of 15
CULTURE CLASH: Protesters are demanding the Shaw Metro PCS be allowed to bring its outdoor Go-Go music back after @TMobile reportedly reacted to a neighbor's threat to sue. More at 10 & 11. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/dssuTXeX1w— Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) April 9, 2019
10.
10 of 15
Somebody set up speakers at the #DontMuteDC protest and played go-go right in front of the Shay. pic.twitter.com/RzmGJ1Hekj— Victoria M. Walker (@vikkie) April 9, 2019
11.11 of 15
12.
12 of 15
Here’s a video I made near the Metro PCS store @ 7th & Florida NW with the DC go-go crankin back in May 2018. A resident of the Shay luxury apartments that opened in 2015 threatened the store w/ a lawsuit, although it had been airing go-go since 95. Now the go-go is stopped pic.twitter.com/TWWxtCaW3w— Steve Kiviat (@SteveKiviat) April 9, 2019
13.13 of 15
14.
14 of 15
A couple years ago, The Shay had a giant billboard with a blonde, blue-eyed woman’s face and the slogan “She has arrived.” She was literally staring down at the Black folks at the the bus stop. Trying to find the pic I took. #DontMuteDC— Carimah Townes (@CarimahWheat) April 9, 2019
15.
15 of 15
2nd Go-Go Rally Tues 6pm 14th & U! Bigger speakers Live Band & better host! @yaddiya #DontMuteDC pic.twitter.com/pN9WfEW2kI— We Act Radio (@WeActRadio) April 9, 2019
Gentrification In Detroit: Non-Black Residents Sue For Housing Discrimination was originally published on newsone.com