CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

JJ Watt Released By Houston Texans

Charlotte BHM Sponsors
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

JJ Watt, the Houston Texans all-time leader in sacks and a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was released by the team on Friday (February 12), ending the tenure of the greatest defensive player in franchise history.

Watt released a video on Twitter stating he asked for his release and spoke directly with the McNair family in order to secure it.

RELATED: JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai Wed In Bahamas

RELATED: JJ Watt Reveals Where His $41.6 Million Raised During Harvey Went

JJ Watt Released By Houston Texans  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…
 3 weeks ago
01.25.21
Viral: A Thread Of Our Favorite Bernie Sanders…
 3 weeks ago
01.20.21
Coronavirus Breaking News
SC Publix Grocery Stores Are Offering Vaccines!
 3 weeks ago
01.19.21
Photos
Close